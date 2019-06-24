Hershey man arrested for threatening his grandmother with a knife

19-year old David Ward of Hershey was arrested on Sunday afternoon for threatening his grandmother with a knife. He also threatened to burn her house down. He is being held in Lincoln County jail on charges of terroristic threats and possession of a deadly weapon during the commission of a felony.

When the Lincoln County Deputies went to the home in Hershey they found an elderly female hiding inside the house. She told the deputies about her grandson's actions.

Deputies found the knife and arrested the 19-year old. His case is pending a court appearance.