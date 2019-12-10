Hickman disapproved proposed Lancaster County wheel tax

Two Lancaster County municipalities, Waverly and Hickman, did not approve a countywide wheel tax.

Lancaster County wants to create a countywide wheel tax to help pay for road construction.

Lancaster County engineer Pam Dingam said in a statement, "In 2018 Lancaster County had a $200,000,000 critical funding gap for bridges and a $100,000,000 funding gap for road improvements. This gap would require an additional $15,000,000 in funding for the next 20 years.

According to the study completed in 2018 Lancaster County could raise these funds from property tax, wheel tax, or sales tax and would most like need a combination of all three to stabilize our existing infrastructure crisis.

As Lancaster County Engineer, I will continue to use the funding dedicated to my office in the most efficient and effective way possible. However, given the current condition of our infrastructure which has been neglected for the last half century I am facing a losing battle if the current funding for infrastructure does not increase."

Hickman's mayor Doug Hanson said city council did not want to vote on the matter because it would vote on an issue outside city limits.

Hanson said he was in favor of the tax to help fix roads throughout the city.

"The one safety concern is one 68th street. It's a narrow road with hardly any shoulders to it and you've got a bunch of kids daily driving down to the school district," Hanson said.

The county can still approve a tax if a municipality approves it. Hanson said he does expect the tax to be approved in the future.

