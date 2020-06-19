Hickman recovers from flooding following Thursday night storm

Much of Hickman spent Thursday night watching the water creep up to their homes and buildings. Now many are counting their blessings as they clean up the debris from last night's storm.

Brent Reynolds is one of the many who spent the day cleaning up.

"All of this was underwater, everything behind us was probably four feet deep underwater," said Reynolds. "Lots of tree branches, all the stuff in our storage sheds and outside is all full of water and full of mud.

According to the 10/11 Weather Team, the technical term for what happened was a "training thunderstorm." It's one that keeps developing over the same area. Our measurements showed six inches of rain for Hickman.

"It came up on some businesses," said Hickman Mayor Doug Hanson. "I don't think anyone got flooded, but it was scary with the water backing up."

There was some damage to the railroad tracks running through Hickman. Officials with BNSF had been monitoring the rail since 10 p.m. Thursday night.

"The tracks here behind us hold a lot of that, but the tracks gave way and it was kind of like a dam breaking and it flooded into the downtown area," Reynolds said.

Life-long Hickman resident Jack Scott woke up to railroad materials in his front yard.

"It's probably the fastest it's ever come up," Scott said. "Pallets in the trees down here, and buckets and stuff floating around."

The Mayor said they won't know the total damage until the water is gone and the cleanup is over.

