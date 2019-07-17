High heat index creates concern for cattle

You may be able to beat this heat wave with the amenity of air conditioning, but cattle are not so lucky.

High humidity and temperatures are calling for a critical heat stress emergency. Meaning a high stress time for cattle and their producers.

Extension Educator Randy Saner offers his best advice for relieving cattle from the heat the next few days, saying to cut back on feed rations by 25 to 50%. This allows the ruminant animals to not overheat from the processes of fermentation and digestion.

"We've had cattle loss before from it (the heat). So that's why we're very proactive on making sure that people reduce their feed intake, add more tanks. Those kind of things that will help reduce their heat load," said Saner.

A few other pieces of advice for producers include spreading out water troughs to keep cattle from bunching up. To keep them in a place without wind breaks since a breeze can help cool cattle down.

Last but not least, avoid working your cattle if you can the rest of this week to avoid the added stress.