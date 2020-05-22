High speed chase ends in fiery crash

A North Platte man tried to escape law enforcement early Friday morning. A Lincoln County Sheriff Deputy tried to stop 27-year-old William Butrick near the North Platte Cemetery but Butrick led them on a high speed chase that ended in a fiery car crash.

A Lincoln County Sheriff Deputy tried to stop 27-year-old William Butrick at 11th and Augusta Avenue but led officers on a chase. Butrick lost control of his car at the intersection of 9th and Jeffers Street. Officials say he hit a light pole and the City Discount Liquor building.

Butrick's car burst into flames. Butrick was injured and ejected from the accident. He was pulled to safety by deputies. Fire crews put out the fire which spread to City Discount Liquor building causing damage.

Butrick was hospitalized for non-life threatening injuries. Officials suspect Butrick was using drugs and alcohol. They say multiple charges are pending.