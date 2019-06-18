High possibility for heavy rains expected Tuesday night

A cold front along with an upper level disturbance will be moving across the region Tuesday and that means a very good chance of showers and thunderstorms. A few storms could be severe in counties adjacent to the Kansas border. The main threats look to be large hail and damaging winds. An isolated tornado or two can't be ruled out to the south of the state line. Rain could be heavy at times with between 1 to 3 inches possible. A Flood Watch is in effect for parts of Central and Southeast Nebraska through Wednesday morning.

The active weather pattern is expected to continue through the week with more upper level disturbances and fronts expected in the area. Another very good chance of showers and thunderstorms looks to be on Friday. There could be some severe weather that day so stay tuned through the week to the latest forecast.

High temperatures look to be in the 70s the next few days before a return to the 80s on Thursday. Lows should be mainly in the 60s.

TODAY: Mostly cloudy with showers and t'storms likely. Areas of heavy rain will be possible. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Northeast wind at 5 to 10 mph.

TONIGHT:Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Areas of heavy rain possible. Lows in the upper 50s to low 60s. Northeast winds at 5 to 10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with a 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid to upper 70s. Northeast winds at 5 to 15 mph.

THURSDAY: Partly to mostly sunny with a few isolated t'storms. Highs in the low to mid 80s.