High winds make clearing roads difficult after winter storm

From clearing the streets to clearing the sidewalks, getting the snow off the ground has been quite the task.

The Grand Island Street Department told Local4 News that the winds were immediately just bringing snow they plowed right back onto the roads behind them. With such a struggle to keep the streets cleared, the department highly recommends for drivers to stay off the road Monday evening and through the night.

The Hall County Road Department is echoing that recommendation, saying they had many vehicles getting stuck on their county roads. With parts of the highways being shut down for the storm, many semis and drivers who needed to get to their destinations were taking back roads. Road Department says often times those roads are not equipped for that kind of travel.

"If you got four wheel drive, you might be able to make it but a lot of times it just gets you stuck deeper," Hall County Highway Superintendent Steve Riehle said. "We had a lot of vehicles stuck, we've even got our snow plows stuck and even the motor got stuck. So everything can get stuck. If our stuff get can stuck then we know a car or pick up can get stuck."

Grand Island is the only Tri-City to not declare a snow emergency but they say don't think that means the roads aren't covered or icy and always drive with caution.