Higher meat costs causes some changes to restaurant's prices

Honeycreek restaurant in Waverly is changing its prices on hamburgers and chicken wings because meat suppliers are charging more per pound for them. Honeycreek's owner Jim Wilkinson said prices are going up due to less meat being readily available. He said it's been hard finding enough ground beef consistently.

"The last couple of times I've been to my supplier, he hadn't even had any [ground beef]," Wilkinson said. Honeycreek is known for its chicken-fried steaks, according to Wilkinson. He said it's even hard finding sirloin used to make chicken-fried steaks.

"They have none and they went from $3.50 to over $7.00 a pound," Wilkinson said. He said the price of chicken wings has gone up by 65 cents per pound. According to Wilkinson, the largest increase

"It was anywhere from a $1.97 to $2.25 and now its $5 a pound," Wilkinson said. Wilkinson decided to increase the price of his chicken wing orders and hamburgers to make up for the increase in price.

"The actual cost is what I'm trying to cover." Wilkinson said, "So about 50 cents on a hamburger." He said restaurants usually like to collect 3 to 4 times more than the supplier's price, but that has been tough to come by during this pandemic. He said increasing the price of a burger by 50 cents allows them to collect the extra money suppliers are charging.

"I'm just trying to add on that extra cost to not hurt anybody." Wilkinson said, "At least to keep myself above water." Although the dining area remains closed at Honeycreek, Wilkinson said people are still ordering pizzas and other menu items from the drive-thru.

"I have a drive-thru window and that's helped me tremendously," Wilkinson said. Honeycreek will open its dining area Tuesday at the 50 percent capacity, but Wilkinson said it'll even be hard to break even once it is open. The restaurant will drop the price of burgers and chicken wings once suppliers lower their prices.