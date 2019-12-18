Highly-ranked Lincoln basketball recruit decommits from Huskers

Donovan Williams, a senior at Lincoln North Star High School and a highly ranked recruit, has decommitted from the Nebraska basketball team.

Williams, who originally accepted a scholarship offer from Tim Miles but in April said he still planned to play for new head coach Fred Hoiberg, announced via Twitter he will be re-opening his recruitment.

Williams tweeted the following message on Wednesday:

"This message is one I was not expecting to write. Since moving back to Nebraska 5 years ago, it has been my goal to play here in front of my family & friends. I have worked hard every day to make that a reality. Unfortunately, it is now clear that my journey will take me somewhere else. I am grateful to the coaching staff that believed in me, my family that always supports me and all the fans that have cheered me on through this process. I trust God's plan for me as I will be decommitting from the University of Nebraska and will re-open my recruitment. Respect my decision."

Williams is ranked among the top 150 players nationally in the 2021 recruiting class. The Lincoln North Star standout averaged 22 points while leading the Navigators to the Class A Semifinals last season.