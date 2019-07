Highnooners Deli, located in Downtown Lincoln, closed its doors on Friday.

According to a post on the deli’s Facebook page, June 28 was the last day in business for the locally-owned restaurant.

“It’s been a great adventure for our family to be able to meet some amazing people! Thank you for supporting local businesses! We will be closing June 28th and will miss you all!” the post said.

Highnooners was located at 1414 O Street.