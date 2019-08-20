Highway 2 back open following early morning crash

A crash early Tuesday morning has shut down a portion of a major highway in Lancaster County.

The Lancaster County Sheriff's Office said Highway 2 was closed at 120th Street, but traffic has since resumed as normal.

Emergency crews are still on scene as cleanup wraps up.

They were called out around 6:15 a.m. to an accident involving a car and semi. There is extensive damage to the car.

We have a reporter on the way to the scene and we are working to get more information.