Highway 2 expected to reopen on Friday

Reilly Construction expects the Missouri River bridge and Highway 2 to re-open from Nebraska to Interstate 29 on Friday, Aug. 2.

Project Manager Joey Miller said crews are finishing shoulder work Tuesday and Wednesday.

He has traffic control lined up and will be painting marks on the roadway for traffic control.

When the emergency repairs are finished, the highway will open to head-to-head traffic on the westbound lanes.

An Aug. 2 opening will be about 10 days ahead of schedule.