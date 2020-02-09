Highway 275 closed due to rapidly rising waters

(Source: Nebraska 511)
WEST POINT, Neb. - The Nebraska Department of Transportation reported that Highway 275 was closed due to rapidly rising water on Sunday.

The highway is closed from 91 & 275 Junction to West Point.

Once water has receded and the roadway is deemed safe by officials, it will be reopened. Check http://511.nebraska.gov for detour information.

 