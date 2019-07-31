Historic WWII planes on display in Lincoln

Get up close to some historic planes that have been around since World War II.

The Commemorative Air Force Airpower History Tour will make its first appearance in Lincoln on Wednesday.

The national tour will be at Silverhawk Aviation at the Lincoln Airport. It runs from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Wednesday through Sunday.

Enjoy aircraft tours and rides in one of four planes.

B-29 Superfortress FIFI: The premiere bomber of WWII. FIFI is the world's most famous flying B-29.

B-24 Liberator Diamond Lil Over 18,000 liberators were built and today only two remain

P-51 Mustang Gunfighter: Take a ride in the best fighter of WWII.

Boeing Stearman: The PT-17 trained more crews than any other aircraft during WWII.

Ramp access cost is $15 for adults, just $8 for kids 10 through 17 and children 9 and under are free. This price gets you into the event as well as free B-29 and B-24 cockpit tours when the aircraft is available.

Prices vary if you want to take a ride. RESERVE YOUR TICKETS HERE