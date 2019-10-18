Woman killed in hit-and-run in south Lincoln

Lincoln Police responded to a hit-and-run fatality which occurred at 10th and South Street at around 8:27 p.m. on Friday.

A woman was killed while crossing 10th Street near South Street in Lincoln on Friday night, according to Lincoln Police. (Source: KOLN)

According to officials, a vehicle hit and killed a female pedestrian who was crossing 10th Street. The vehicle then left the scene. LPD is looking for a dark gray or black 4-door sedan, possibly with the passenger-side headlight broken.

LPD is currently processing the scene. The area of 10th and South Street is currently shut down as it is being processed.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.