Local hog farmers feeling effects of meat packing industry slowdown

Meat packing plants across Nebraska are growing as COVID-19 hotspots, but the meat industry doesn't stop because of a pandemic.

Jim Bartling feeds sows in his farm at Unadilla. (Source: Madison Pitsch/KOLN)

President Trump's new executive order regarding packing plants is expected to provide some relief for farmers. Local hog farmers say it keeps their supply chain open, but that doesn't mean everything is back to normal.

"Every morning I get up and start thinking about pigs," said Jim Bartling, co-owner of Bartling Brothers Farms. "Pigs come first, everything else comes second."

Every week at the farm in Unadilla, the Bartling Brothers are selling thousands of pigs to meat packing plants.

"You're looking at 1,500 - 2,000 pigs per week that we would be marketing."

But COVID-19 has caused plants to operate at less than 100 percent, causing serious backup in the farm-to-plant process.

"If they aren't going to the packers, those pigs have to go somewhere," said Bartling. "At this point, there's only one place for those pigs to go."

Thursday, Bartling got a call that his processor in Madison, Nebraska is shutting down for the week. This leaves Bartling to either start wholesaling his pigs or face euthanizing them.

"It's gut-wrenching, and now it's become surreal and doesn't feel like it's happening," said Bartling.

The executive order will provide some aid until things get up and running again, but Bartling said it won't last long on the farm.

"That doesn't cure our problem," Bartling said. "It doesn't put people in the packing plants. They're running, but they're running half-speed yet, quarter speed."

Data from USDA shows 92,000 less hogs harvested in the last week.

"Usually farmers will suffer in silence, especially hog farmers. But this is cataclysmic," Bartling said. "Every pig we can get out the door is just one we won't have to bury in the ground."