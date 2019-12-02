Holdrege man accused of sexual assault of a child

The Holdrege Police Department continues to look for a 33-year-old man wanted in connection with an alleged sexual assault.

An arrest warrant for Julio Cesar Chavez was issued November 21 by the Phelps County Attorney and Holdrege Police. Court records indicate that Cesar Chavez is accused of sexually assaulting a person under the age of 12. That first degree sexual assault charge is a Class 1B felony.

He is also accused of misdemeanor domestic assault and false imprisonment. Those charges stem from incidents with a person described as his intimate partner.

According to a release from the Holdrege Police, the suspect is a 33-year-old Hispanic male, 5 ft 3in tall & weighing 130 pounds w/ black hair & brown eyes. He goes by the name of Julio Chavez & Julio Cesar Chavez Virelas.

Anyone with information as to where Chavez may be is asked to contact the Holdrege Police Department or their local law enforcement.

