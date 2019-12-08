Holiday event provides free coats and haircuts

Hundreds of kids throughout Lincoln are now ready for winter, with free coats and gloves along with fresh new haircuts.

Thanks to a local business.

For years, Oasis Barbershop has held its haircuts and backpack giveaway to get kids ready for school but this year, they decided to hold yet another event. Because the need is always there.

One cut at a time, it is changing kid's lives.

"It means a lot,” said Danielle Ruel.

Families tell me not only did the Haircut and Coat Giveaway bring the community together, but it also helped make things a little easier this time of year.

"I think it is really important, especially around the holidays. A lot of parents do struggle out there, and it's nice they are giving out that,” said Ruel.

Ruel's son Landon was just one of the over 250 kids that received free haircuts and winter supplies.

Barbershop owner KB Mensah says they saw the need and teamed up with Visionary Youth and A Warmer Day to give out gloves, coats, underwear, and socks.

"When I see those smiles, I'm just amazed. You know, it touches my heart,” said KB Mensah.

And they were plenty of smiles to go around.

Dozens of barbers and stylists filled the shop and were busy all day long.

10/11 NOW spoke with one, who says she gave over 20 haircuts to young girls and says seeing the reactions were worth every second.

"Some of those kids only get their hair cut once in the summer when they see us, so now we can provide that opportunity twice,” said volunteer, Sara Clark.