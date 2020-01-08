Holidays, resolutions and dissolutions: January one of most popular months to file for divorce

Across the country, many couples begin filing for divorce at the beginning of January. According to local attorneys, there are a variety of reasons January is one of the most popular months for divorce. The main reason? The holiday season.

"Even people in failing relationships don't like to deal with that over the holidays," said Jane Langen Mach, a partner at Rembolt Ludtke Law Firm. "Then they get to January, and they've spent a lot of time with their spouse, so conflict can be high."

Statistics from January show a surge in divorce filings that the holiday months just can't match. Data from Lancaster County District Court shows in 2019, January ranked 6th with 91 divorces. November and December of the same year had 81 and 66 divorces, respectively.

Langen Mach said, the impact of it all is felt at the office.

"At least twice as many in the first three weeks of January compared to any other random week," said Langen Mach.

The main reason for January divorces include financial reasons, getting kids adjusted to new situations and can even boil down to a New Year's resolution.

"Sometimes people will make New Year's resolutions to themselves that they don't want to live like this anymore," said Langen Mach. "People who have kids want to get those kids settled, particularly if they have to move or be in a new school district."

This is a breakdown of what divorce looked like in Lancaster County: From 2016 to 2019, there were 1019, 1029, 924 and 971 divorces in Lancaster County courthouses. There were 84, 85, 77 and 88 average divorces from 2016 to 2019. The most divorces occurred in March (417 from 2016-2019) and the least occurred in August (171 from 2016-2019). January ranked 7 with an average of 84 divorces each month, and 339 total divorces in the last 4 years. March averaged 104 divorces.