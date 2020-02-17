Hollywood Bowl in east Lincoln shares benefits of bowling in the winter

November through March are the busiest times for bowling alleys in Lincoln. Every week throughout the winter, thousands of people hit the lanes at Hollywood Bowl in east Lincoln.

Not only is bowling a nice way to have fun when it's chilly outside, it's actually a great form of exercise. (SOURCE: KOLN)

Not only is bowling a nice way to have fun when it's chilly outside, it's actually a great form of exercise. Studies show bowling can help your social life, all while strengthening muscles, improving balance and developing better hand-eye coordination.

"Basically, if you can pick up a bowling ball, you can roll it down a lane. We've got people that started [in] bowling leagues when they were four years old, and we've currently got league bowlers that bowl in their mid 90s every single week. So, that's the great thing about bowling."

You don't have to be in a league to enjoy the game at Hollywood Bowl. On Monday, February 17, 2020, they're hosting "Bowl for a Lincoln." Starting at only $5, you'll be able to play a game and rent bowling shoes.

To learn more about Hollywood Bowl and their everyday specials visit here.