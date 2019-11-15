Home Instead asks Lincoln to be 'Santa to a Senior'

Around the holiday season, we give thanks for what we have, and give to those who are less fortunate.

With many organizations focused on kids in need, one organization is making sure older Nebraskans also get a gift this Christmas.

For fifteen years, Home Instead has been partnering with local businesses like Four Star Cards and Gifts and Buddha Leaf CBD to give you the opportunity to play Santa for a senior.

"It's a way to give back to the community, to seniors who wouldn't ordinarily get a gift," said Monica Kuhns, a Home Instead franchise owner.

To participate, you can go to any of the 11 partner locations in Lincoln, grab an ornament with the wish list of a senior on it, and purchase one or all of the items listed.

Home Instead said it doesn't have to be an expensive or extravagant gift.

"We usually say about $25 per list, and it can be anything from Pepsi to toilet paper to clothing items," Kuhns said. "It's just anything these seniors might need or wants. I see lots of bedding and kitchen items listed."

Seniors are chosen based on recommendations from organizations like Aging Partners or local nursing homes.

"These are people who might not get a gift because they don't have any family or they don't have the finances," Kuhns said.

Four Star Cards and Gifts participates every year.

"Our owners are definitely community-minded and are involved in several programs throughout Lincoln, and I think customers notice that," said Joanie Cradick, an employee at the store. "We had a call before we even started this year. Someone was wondering when our tree would be going up because they wanted to be a Santa to a senior."

Thanks to the generosity of donors, nearly 1,200 seniors in the capital city get gifts each Christmas.

"We try to make sure everyone gets something, even if it isn't what was on their list," Kuhns said.

Once you have gotten a wish list, you have until Dec. 6 to bring your gift to one of the participating locations or to Home Instead.

"You can wrap it in a bag or a gift box, or you don't have to wrap it at all," Kuhns said. "We are going to have a wrapping party on Dec. 2 and Dec. 9 to do that. If you want to come help wrap, we'll take that too."

PARTICIPATING LOCATIONS:

Buddha Leaf CBD

4848 Normal Blvd., Suite D

Lincoln, NE 68506

Phone: (402) 470-8651

Hours: 10am - 7pm

CVS PHARMACY

1550 South St

Lincoln , NE 68502

Phone: 402-477-0397

Hours: Open 24 hours

CVS PHARMACY

1401 Superior St

Lincoln, NE 68521

CVS PHARMACY

6801 O St

Lincoln, NE 68511

Phone: 402-323-1171

CVS PHARMACY

4808 O St

Lincoln, NE 68510

Phone: 402-467-1134

CVS PHARMACY

2755 S 48th

Lincoln, NE 68506

Phone: 402-484-5777

CVS PHARMACY

5611 S. 27th

Lincoln, NE 68512

Phone: 402-420-0318

DANNY’S

941 O St.

Lincoln, NE 68501

Phone: 402-438-9410

Hours: 9am-5pm Mon-Fri

ENERGIZE HOME MEDICAL

1400 N 48th Street

Lincoln, NE 68504

Phone: (402) 465-9101

FOUR STAR CARD & GIFT GALLERY

5500 Old Cheney Rd.

Lincoln, NE 68516

Phone: (402) 434-7747

THE COFFEE ROASTER

5022 Old Cheney Road, Suite 3

Lincoln, NE 68512

Phone: (402) 421-1122

HOME INSTEAD SENIOR CARE FOUNDATION

#101 Lincoln NE

Lincoln, NE 68512

Phone: (402) 423-8119

Hours: 24/365

For more information, visit the Be a Santa to a Senior website.