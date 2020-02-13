Home-and-home series with Oklahoma State announced

Nebraska announced several additions to future football schedules today, highlighted by a home-and-home series with long-time Big Eight and Big 12 foe Oklahoma State.

Oklahoma State will travel to Memorial Stadium on Sept. 16, 2034, with Nebraska returning the game in Stillwater on Sept. 15, 2035.

In addition to the home-and-home series with Oklahoma State, Nebraska also announced a date change for a future game with South Dakota State, two newly scheduled games with UTEP and single games against Louisiana-Monroe and Ohio.

“The first time Scott Frost and I sat down to discuss scheduling philosophy, we both shared a goal of making an effort to play former conference opponents,” Nebraska Athletic Director Bill Moos said. “It is exciting to add Oklahoma State to our football schedule, and we will continue to explore additional opportunities for games in our part of the country.

“The Big Ten schedule gives our fans the opportunity to visit some of the nation’s best college football environments, but the reality is many of those places are a long way from Nebraska. Games against schools like Oklahoma State, Colorado and Oklahoma are driveable and affordable trips for Husker fans.”

Nebraska leads the all-time series with Oklahoma State 37-5-1, winning the most recent matchup in Stillwater in 2010. The matchups with the Cowboys give Nebraska eight games on future schedules against former Big Eight/Big 12 schools. Nebraska plays Oklahoma in 2021 and 2022 and again in 2029 and 2030. The Huskers will play Colorado in 2023 and 2024, after a home-and-home series with the Buffs in 2018 and 2019.

The games with UTEP, Louisiana-Monroe and Ohio will be the first-ever for Nebraska against each of those schools. The Huskers have a notable tie to Ohio, with the Bobcats led by former Husker head coach and player Frank Solich, who is entering his 16th season as Ohio’s coach in 2020. The date change with South Dakota State moves the second game in a three-game contract which was originally scheduled for 2024 to Sept. 7, 2030.

Nebraska Football Schedule Additions

· Oklahoma State: Sept. 16, 2034 in Lincoln; Sept. 15, 2035 in Stillwater

· South Dakota State: Sept. 7, 2030 in Lincoln, replaces game previously scheduled for Aug. 31, 2024 in Lincoln; Nebraska also hosts South Dakota State in 2020 and 2028

· UTEP: Aug. 31, 2024 and Sept. 2, 2028, in Lincoln

· Louisiana-Monroe: Oct. 18, 2025, in Lincoln

· Ohio: Sept. 5, 2026, in Lincoln