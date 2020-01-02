Home surveillance spots possible larceny suspects

Lincoln Police are searching for three suspects who may have been involved in multiple larcenies from vehicles Thursday morning.

LPD said around 5 a.m. on Thursday morning, three suspects were spotted in the 900 Block of Cobblestone, near 84th and A, on a home surveillance system.

The homeowner saw the suspects walking in a neighbor’s driveway and trying to enter two vehicles.

An officer was called to the area and saw one of the suspects running from the scene.

More officers were called in, as was a K9 unit, but the suspects were able to get away. However, a backpack belonging to one of the suspects was found in the 7700 Block of S Hazelwood, just blocks away from where the trio was originally spotted.

Police said roughly five larcenies from autos have been reported in the area since Thursday morning, and anyone with information is asked to contact police at 402-441-6000.

