Homecoming Week activities underway in Lincoln

This week is Nebraska's 2019 Homecoming Week celebrating 150 years of Grit and Glory.

There are a couple of Homecoming events happening Thursday.

The Bleed Husker Red Global Blood Drive is from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. It is the Nebraska Union's Centennial Room.

The University is calling on all Huskers, past and present, to take part. Then Thursday night is the Homecoming concert.

It has been moved to the Lancaster Event Center due to wet weather. The free concert starts at 8 p.m.

It is presented by UPC Nebraska and 106.3 KFRX.

On Friday, celebrate 150 years with the Homecoming parade, pep rally, food and music. It is from 4:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. in the Memorial Stadium East Plaza.

And if you want to take a tour of the campus, you'll be able to Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. through the Wick Alumni Center.

You'll have the chance to see all three campuses: East, City and Innovation.

