Homemade explosive device found in Edenton South Park

The Lincoln Police Department was called to Edenton South Park on Saturday on a report of a suspicious device found in the area.

According to officials, the device was found by a father who was playing with his children at the park. Officers arrived at the scene at around 10:30 a.m. and found a homemade explosive device. Lincoln Fire and Rescue was then called to dispose of the item.

Currently, the device is being examined by officials. According to Fire Inspector Chuck Schweitzer, the device was "very dangerous" and was meant to do some harm.

It is currently unknown who left the device in the park.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.