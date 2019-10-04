Homeowners say Butler County isn't doing enough to prevent flooding

Homeowners along the Clear Creek in Butler County say any time they hear rain in the forecast, they're on edge. Their homes have flooded three times since March, and they said if the county doesn't act quickly, it could be four.

Homeowners in Butler County say the county isn't doing enough to prevent flooding in their homes and basements. (Source: KOLN)

The county put in a culvert at the end of the road, but one homeowner says that isn't good enough.

"That one little culvert, it isn't going to work," said Paul Young. "We need bigger, deeper ditches. And we need them cleaned out. There's so much debris from flooding in here right now."

Young's house flooded in March, and then again in May and in June, each for several days at a time.

When Young bought his house, he said he knew it was in a floodplain. But he believes there's more Butler County could be doing to be proactive.

"We've played by the Butler County rules," Young said. "They say the creek's all messed up, not enough flow, but myself and my neighbors, we've cleaned the creeks and gone out with chainsaws. We went to meetings. Still nothing."

10/11 reached out to Butler County who said, the homeowners in this neighborhood should expect some flooding when living in a floodplain.

The county also said they do agree, the ditches along AB Road do need to be cleaned. But, with their current budget, it falls lower on the priority list than roads that were damaged in the flood.

"It's just so frustrating," Young said. "You pay for a house, you spend your money, your time to take care of it. And they're killing the value of your house, your land. Everything. Everything you've worked for."

Last year, both Young and his neighbor saw a more than $10,000 increase in their home's assessed value.

"All of my backyard used to be land," Young said. "But since the flooding, I've lost at least 8 to 10 feet of property to the creek. But I'm still paying taxes on it."

Young said he tried to reach out to Butler County for help, but was denied.

"Every time we've gone to a meeting, they say we don't have enough money, but we just had a tax increase, so I waited, and they still say they don't have the money or the guys to come do it," Young said.

With the constant threat of flooding, Young and his neighbors say they have all considered moving.

"We've all actually thought about putting our houses up," Young said. "But I have decided, we have all decided to stick it out for now to see what happens."