Homes to be razed, but it's uncertain who'll pay the bill

A suburb of Omaha has condemned 195 flood-damaged homes, but it's unclear who will be paying the expected bill of more than $1 million to raze them.

The Bellevue City Council ruled Tuesday that the mobile and modular homes were uninhabitable and will be demolished in early August. Floodwaters from the Missouri River reached the homes' rooftops after two nearby levees that also protected Offutt Air Force Base were overwhelmed.

Many of the residents who owned their homes but rented the spaces underneath say they can't afford the demolition, which could run several thousand dollars each. The Omaha World-Herald reports that the landowner has said he can't handle the costs, and the community isn't eligible for federal money to help with demolition.

Officials say it's likely the city will have to place property liens that will have to be paid before the landowner can sell or redevelop the land.

