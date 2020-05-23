LPD investigates homicide in central Lincoln

The Lincoln Police Department is investigating the death of a 31-year-old male who died from a shooting in the alley with the bordering roadways of North 32nd Street, North 33rd Street, “S” Street and “T” Street.

The death is a homicide. LPD is working to notify the family of the deceased.

On May 23, 2020, at 4:23 a.m. Lincoln Police Officers were called to the area on the report of a shooting. Officers arrived and found the male in the alley with gunshot wounds. Life-saving efforts by friends of the deceased, personnel from the Lincoln Police Department and Lincoln Fire and Rescue were unsuccessful.

Investigators and Crime Scene Technicians are in the preliminary stages of the investigation. LPD is still working to understand the events that preceded the homicide to determine if this act was the result of targeted violence.

Following notification of the next-of-kin and providing them an opportunity to notify family and friends LPD will identify the deceased male. The next detailed update will be at the regularly scheduled press briefing beginning at 8:45 a.m. on Tuesday, May 23, 2020.

Lincoln Police needs the public’s assistance. If you have information relevant to this investigation please call 402.441.6000 or Crime Stoppers at 402.475.3600.