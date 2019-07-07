Homicide suspects arrested Sunday after short stand-off in Fairbury

Jefferson County authorities arrested two suspects Sunday afternoon who are believed to be involved in a possible homicide.

Just after 5:30 p.m. on Sunday, after a short stand-off, a negotiator talked Justin Crenshaw, 31, and Caitlyn Grable, 21, out of an occupied house on D Street in Fairbury.

On July 4, Jefferson County authorities were given information on a possible homicide that took place on July 1st at Crystal Springs Park in Fairbury.

On July 6, just after midnight, a suspect vehicle was located by a trooper with the Nebraska State Patrol, and the driver, 23-year-old Trey Saathoff of Diller, was arrested on drug charges.

Evidence was found in both the vehicle and at the crime scene, but as of Sunday evening, a victim has not been identified or located.

Officials also haven't located Crenshaw's vehicle, which is described as a Silver Honda with Texas license plates.

Jefferson County Sheriff Nels Sorenson said that several banks in Fairbury were being monitored Sunday, because authorities believed Crenshaw and Grable would possibly try to rob a bank before they left town.

Authorities are still attempting to locate a victim. Anyone with any information is encouraged to contact Jefferson County authorities or the Nebraska State Patrol.