Homicide suspects appear in court

Three people charged in the murder of Audrea Craig and Martae Green appeared in Court on Tuesday.

Rubin Thomas, Jesse Foster and Sylvester LeBlanc are all being held on a $2 million bond.

They all had their preliminary hearings set.

Thomas will appear on October 2nd at 2:30 p.m., while Foster will have his hearing on October 1 at 10 a.m.

LeBlanc will appear on October 2nd at 10 a.m.

Lincoln Police said the three killed Craig after breaking into her home to rob her. Police said Green was an accomplice, but was shot in the act.

He was dropped off at Bryan West where he later died.

Among their charges, each suspect is facing two counts of first-degree murder.