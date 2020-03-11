Homicide victim found in North Platte pond has been identified

North Platte Police have identified the person found deceased in a pond on March 3 as a 42-year-old woman from Greeley, Colorado.

Police said Kimberly Ermi did not have any connections to the North Platte area. Her family has been notified.

Police are investigating the death as a homicide.

Members of the North Platte Police Department and North Platte Fire Department were dispatched to the 3000 block of East State Farm Road for a potential drowning around 8:15 a.m. on March 3. Upon arrival, first responders located a deceased female in a pond.

The victim was recovered by the Lincoln County Dive Team.

According to Chief Dan Hudson, Walmart Security does periodic checks around the pond and found the body.