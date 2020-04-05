Honest Abe's and other Lincoln restaurants closing because of COVID-19

The restaurants owned by the Ground Up Restaurants are temporarily closing, effective Monday, April 6, according to a post on their Facebook Pages.

The closure is out of precaution during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The closures affect curbside to-go, dine-in, and delivery services for all Honest Abe's locations, Sebastian's Table, and Eleanora.

Here's a copy of the Facebook post posted to the various restaurants' pages:

For the safety of our employees and guests, Honest Abe’s, Sebastian’s Table and Eleanora have made the decision to temporarily close their doors beginning Monday, April 6th.

This includes the closing of: Take Out, Curbside Delivery & DoorDash Delivery.

We truly appreciate the outpouring of support from the Lincoln community and have witnessed your generosity and faith in us over the past weeks.

Like everyone, it is our hope the direction of this chaos turns for the better much sooner than anticipated. When that happens, and it will, Honest Abe’s and Sebastian’s Table will be ready to open their doors wide and help Lincoln celebrate a return to normalcy.

Until then, thank you for your support, stay safe and Lincoln Strong!