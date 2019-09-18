Honest Abe's restaurant ranks nationally on TripAdvisor

Honest Abe's Burgers and Freedom is third on the list of 10 best burger spots in the country on TripAdvisor. According to employees, there's a reason for that.

"I think what makes us special is our creativity with the menu," said Ty Mills, the General Manager at the 84th and Glyn Oaks location.

The Lincoln restaurant, which has grown to 4 locations across the city, has gained local and national recognition. Even food network star Alton Brown stopped in for a burger.

"I want people to come in and have an experience with their family and friends," said Mills.

The restaurant goes through 120,000 pounds of beef and 90,000 pounds of french fries every year. When you search the best burgers in Lincoln- Honest Abe's tops nearly every possible list: TripAdvisor, Yelp and Foursquare.

"It's really crazy to have this niche-thing in this 4-location restaurant in Lincoln, Nebraska and have people come in and say you've got to come open a location in Charlotte, Las Vegas, California," said Mills.

Abe's has a menu that changes every three months.. and features a burger of the week.

"We have our mad scientist chef who comes up with all the recipes.We have a list of over 100 burgers," added Mills. "We're encouraged to come up with them to."

But, no matter what changes the menu may bring, Honest Abe's customers are staying loyal.

"I've been here probably 10 to 15 times," said Cory Hassebroek, a customer. "100 percent. Best place in lincoln to come and get a burger."