Honest Abe's to reopen for curbside pickup and delivery

Honest Abe's in Lincoln is planning to reopen for curbside pickup and delivery after closing in early April due to COVID-19 concerns.

On its Facebook page on Tuesday, the restaurant said "We are reopening some of our doors, Monday May 4th for curbside and delivery services."

"We’ve spent the last few weeks deep cleaning, adding fresh paint and making minor repairs to get the stores ready," the post states. "We are following the guidelines set in place by the LLCHD to ensure our employees and guests are as safe as possible. Temperature taking, wearing masks, constant disinfecting...all of it is in place."

The Honest Abe's locations at 840 N. 70th street, 8340 Glynoaks Drive, and 126 N. 14th Street will be ready for curbside pickup and delivery on May 4.

The North 27th location "will be joining in soon" the restaurant says.