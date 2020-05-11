Honoring foster care parents in Lincoln for National Foster Care Month

All month long, organizations across the country are highlighting and celebrating foster parents for National Foster Care Month. Because of the generosity of these families, more children are able to find a sense of stability.

In the United States, more than 400,000 children live in foster care. More than 6,000 of those kids are living right here in Nebraska, but it's because of parents like Jeanne Wolken who are making all the difference.

"I love being a mom," Wolken says.

When you ask foster mom Jeanne Wolken the question, "How does fostering make your heart feel?"

Her answer is simple, "It helps fill me up. It helps me to be a better person [and] to give back to do for others."

About six and a half years ago, Wolken and her husband first became foster parents.

"We thought there was a lot we had to give to some children," says Wolken.

The two began taking foster courses at CEDARS in Lincoln and opened their home as a placement to their first foster daughter Beth. From that day on, the Wolken family never looked back, "This is what we're meant to do."

In total, the Wolkens have welcomed about 40 kids in their home, and for foster kids that have moved out and started families of their own, Wolken says they'll always hold a special place in her heart.

Wolken tells 10/11, "We still keep contact with them just to see how they're doing because you think about them all the time."

Wolken says all of this is possible because of her strong support system, "It takes a village, and that is what it is."

After creating a bond with her first foster daughter, Wolken officially adopted Beth, "In November of 2019, she became a Wolken!"

Wolken's favorite part of being a foster mom, "Seeing them grow into great people."

This Lincoln mom is hoping her story touches many more hearts saying, "It has opened up everyone's eyes to the needs that there are in our communities."

Wolken tells 10/11 Now, without receiving support from CEDARS in Lincoln, she wouldn't have been able to care for the foster kids she's taken in so far.

If you or someone you know is interested in becoming a foster parent and helping kids in our community, you can find more information here.