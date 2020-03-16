Horse racing suspended at Fonner Park in Grand Island

Grand Island Mayor Roger Steele said Monday that he is ordering horse races to be closed at Fonner Park until further notice.

Steele made the announcement during a Monday afternoon press conference addressing travel and tourism in the Grand Island area.

"I am closing the live racing at Fonner Park until further notice" Steele said Monday. "I realize the hardship that decision creates for horse owners, trainers and employees in the horse racing industry. It was a difficult decision."

Fonner Park CEO Chris Kotulak said, "Our horsemen and employees will be drastically burdened by this measure, but I certainly understand the decision that Mayor Steele had to make."

It was not clear whether the race track would be able extend its normal racing season later into the spring or summer.

Kotulak said that Fonner Keno, the restaurant and Off-Track Betting would continue for the time being.

