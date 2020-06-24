Horses helping patients with therapy at Madonna

A local hospital is using a unique form of entertainment and therapy for their patients.

Madonna Rehabilitation Hospital utilizes horses from Windsong Equitherapy for patient therapy. (Source: Nicole Griffith)

Horses Jack, Rascal and Tonto stopped by Madonna Rehabilitation Hospital Wednesday afternoon to bring smiles to patients and staff.

“It’s just great to be able to get our patients outside during this difficult time,” said Kristin Luethke, Recreation Therapist at Madonna. “Letting them see the horses, getting outside and get some fresh air it’s important.”

The animals are with Windsong Equitherapy which is a Lincoln nonprofit that helps people with disabilities use horses for therapy. Due to social distancing the patients weren’t able to pet the horses, but they could do therapy with beach balls.

“Families always say it’s such a unique way to incorporate other things like throwing a ball over a horse is unique and it actually challenges the patient and they actually think it’s kind of funny,” said Luethke.

Windsong has been visiting Madonna patients monthly for three years. Both parties say this unique therapy is beneficial for mental and physical health.

“You come outside and you kind of forget they have limitations that they’re working on, and they’ll stand for 10 minutes when it was originally 30 seconds was the goal,” said Christina Gottschall, Executive Director of Windsong Equitherapy.

“We’ve seen huge success stories of people being able to stand for longer periods of time by standing up and petting the horse,” said Luethke. “It might take their mind off the pain they might have in their leg or how tired they actually are.”

Madonna isn’t sure if the horses will be back next month because it depends on the status of the virus. Windsong says they’ve also been closed during the pandemic, but hope to resume activities in August or September.