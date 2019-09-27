Hospice patients forced to move as four nursing homes close across Nebraska

Earlier this week, Azria Health announced four nursing homes across the state would be closing.

The Nebraska Health Care Association says the four are Morys Haven in Columbus, Blue Hill Care Center in Blue Hill, Crestview Care Center in Milford and Utica Community Care Center in Utica. The close date is Nov. 21.

Crestview Care Center has been Michelle Rohn's home for the last year. Just within the last month, her family has put her in hospice care. Her mom, Ronda Burow, says moving is the last thing Michelle needs to be doing at this stage in her life.

Michelle was diagnosed with Huntington's Disease seven years ago. The disease attacks nerve cells in the brain until you can't do things like eat or walk.

"It's just a nasty disease," Burow said. "It takes away who they used to be as a person. She's my firstborn and she's been such a wonderful, wonderful daughter. This has been an incredibly hard journey."

Today, Michelle made another journey, from Crestview in Milford, to Journey House in Lincoln.

"Don't get me wrong, I'm glad she's coming closer to us, but the people here have been nothing but good to her and given her the love and care she needs," Burow said.

At Crestview, not only will 48 people have to find new places to live, at least 40 staff members will have to find a new job.

"My heart aches for us, but it also aches for them, because they put their heart and soul into taking care of my daughter," Burow said.

Burow says the reason Crestview closed, is not enough funding. She says she wants people to contact the Governor and their representatives.

"We need to advocate for these people," Burow said. "We need to get more money here in the state of Nebraska to support the care that we're getting and these small communities."

Once Michelle is all settled in Lincoln, Burow says she plans to reach out to Gov. Pete Ricketts and invite him to come to Journey House to visit Michelle.

10/11 reached out to Gov. Ricketts and was directed to the Department of Health and Human Services because the facilities are privately owned.

In a statement, they told 10/11 "Medicaid is following the current regulations when calculating the payment rate for nursing facilities in Nebraska. Medicaid has been working on updating the payment rate methodology and the regulations governing the payment, with the proposal to move away from the current cost-based methodology, towards a new methodology that focuses on payment equity and quality.

"Medicaid appreciates the concern regarding the payment rates and would encourage those interested in this important work to follow the department’s progress on updating the payment methodology at the following website, http://dhhs.ne.gov/Pages/Nursing-Home-Payment-Project.aspx."

"Furthermore, Medicaid is a payer for Medicaid services for Medicaid beneficiaries and there are several other industry dynamics that can impact facilities, such as the efficiency of the operations of the facility, the quality of the facility, the ability to recruit and retain staff, and the facility occupancy/demand from consumers, just to name a few."

