Heat hits hard throughout the week

A few more clouds possible Monday, but still hot and muggy for this afternoon. Another round of scattered showers and thunderstorms is possible Monday night into Tuesday morning. A few more upper level disturbances could move through the area Tuesday and Wednesday which may cause some showers and thunderstorms. The best chance for rain looks to be in Northern Nebraska. Some storms could be severe.

For the month of July Lincoln is about 1.50" below average for rainfall. As the heat and humidity increase this week the rain chances will remain very isolated.

Get ready for what is likely to be our hottest temperature stretch of the year so far Wednesday through Saturday. Highs look to be in the upper 90s to a little over 100. Heat index values will likely reach 100 to 110 during each afternoon.

Excessive Heat Watches have been posted for much of Central and Eastern Nebraska from Wednesday through Friday. Isolated thunderstorm chances may bring temporary relief to some locations, but very hot and mainly dry weather will dominate most of the area for most of the week. Please be careful with your outdoor activities and keep a close eye on the elderly, the very young and the family pets.

THIS AFTERNOON: Partly to mostly sunny with highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s. South winds at 5 to 15 mph.

TONIGHT: Partly to mostly cloudy with a 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s to low 70s. Southeast winds at 5 to 15 mph.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy with a 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the low to mid 90s. South winds at 5 to 15 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny, hot and humid. Highs 95 to 100. Heat index, 105 to 110.