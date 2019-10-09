Hot air balloon leaves New Mexico, lands in Nebraska

The Nuckolls County Sheriff's Department responded to a call of a gas-air balloon landing in a field north of Hardy, Neb, which is just across the Nebraska-Kansas border.

According to the Nuckolls County Sheriff Department's Facebook page, the pilots of the balloon were very surprised to hear that they landed in Nebraska, after taking off in Albuquerque, New Mexico. The two locations are about 590 miles apart.

No one was injured in the landing.

Happening this week in New Mexico is the Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta. According to the website, "For nine days in October, the Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta creates an enchanted world of special-shaped balloon rodeos, twilight balloon glows, and vibrant balloon-filled skies."

Teams from across the world took flight Monday night in one of Balloon Fiesta’s premier competitions: the America’s Challenge Gas Balloon Race.

The balloon may have been part of "The America’s Challenge." According to Albuquerque CBS affiliate, KRQE, it's a gas balloon distance race that started Monday and lasts for days. The winner gets bragging rights for the next year.

So far in 2019, the Fiesta has brought 550 hot air balloons and 650 pilots.