Hot and humid weekend

Saturday may very well be the hottest day of the year so far. The heat intensifies a bit more today, as an upper ridge continues to expand and remains in place through the weekend. Temperatures will be in the mid to upper 90 with some 100 degree heat in the southwest.

South winds will keep humidity in place with dew points in the low to mid 70s making it feel like 100 to 107 degrees. A Heat Advisory will go into effect Saturday afternoon for all but the far western part of the state.

Take precautions to keep yourself and others safe, like staying hydrated, wearing light-colored/ loose-fitting clothes, and staying in AC when possible.

Sunday will continue to be hot with temperatures in the mid 90s and heat indices in the low 100s.

By Sunday evening, the ridge should begin to break down and temperatures may cool in the northern part of the state. Impulses riding through the upper level flow of winds will bring thunderstorm possibilities back into the forecast through the early and middle part of next week, with the better chances in the northern parts of the state. Temperatures will cool back to more seasonal levels.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny, hot, and humid. Highs in the mid to upper 90s. Heat index values in the low to mid 100s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

SATURDAY NIGHT: Clear, warm and humid. Lows upper 60s to lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny, hot, and humid. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index values in the low to mid 100s. South 10-15 with gusts to 20 mph.