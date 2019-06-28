Hot and muggy weather through the weekend

Hot and muggy conditions will be with us once again for our Friday. The ridge over us will stay in place through the weekend, keeping temperatures in the 90s across the state with little to no cloud cover to offer relief. Southerly flow will help to keep dew points in the 70s which means it will feel quite sticky as well. Heat indices will top 100° through the weekend for many of us.

Parts of north central Nebraska and northeast Kansas will be in a Heat Advisory Friday afternoon and evening as heat indices approach dangerous levels. A heat advisory may be needed in eastern Nebraska by Saturday. Take precautions to keep yourself and others safe like staying hydrated, wearing light-colored/ loose-fitting clothes, and staying in AC when possible.

Temperatures in the mid 90s with heat indices in the low 100s continue through the weekend as does the sunshine.

By Sunday evening, the ridge should begin to break down and temperatures may cool enough for a few thunderstorms to break out over Northeast Nebraska. Impulses riding through the upper level flow of winds will bring thunderstorm possibilities back into the forecast through the middle part of next week, with the better chances in the northern parts of the state. Temperatures will cool back to more seasonal levels.

FRIDAY: Sunny, hot, and humid. Highs in the low to mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values in the low to mid 100s.

FRIDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear, warm and muggy. Lows in the upper 60s to mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny, hot, and humid. Highs in the mid to upper 90s. Heat index values in the low to mid 100s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny, hot, and humid. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index values in the low to mid 100s. Isolated thunderstorms possible late.