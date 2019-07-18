High heat throughout the week

The hottest and most humid period of the summer will continue for much of the region, with Thursday afternoon temperatures from around 95° to 105° for many of us and heat index values from 100° to 114° possible on both Thursday and Friday. Please exercise caution with any outdoor activities. Conditions will improve over the weekend as a frontal boundary drops south into the area...this will allow temperatures to cool back into the 80s by Sunday. Slightly BELOW average temperatures can be expected as we head into next week.

A Few isolated thunderstorms will be possible this morning. Most of 10-11 Country will be hot and dry for today and Friday...with the next best chance for precipitation coming Saturday night and into Sunday with the aforementioned frontal boundary.

THURSDAY : A 20% chance for a leftover early-morning shower and thunderstorm over eastern Nebraska...then becoming mostly sunny, breezy, hot and humid. Highs in the mid 90s to around 103. Heat index values of 100 to 114. Southwest winds of 5 to 15 mph...gusting to 25 mph at times in the afternoon.

THURSDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear...warm and muggy. Lows from around 70 to near 80. South winds of 5 to 15 mph...gusting to 25 mph at times.

FRIDAY: Mainly sunny, breezy, hot and humid again. Highs in the mid 90s to 103. Heat index values of 100 to 114. South winds 5 to 15 mph...gusting to 25 mph.

SATURDAY: Mainly sunny and continued hot and humid. Highs mid 90s to around 100. Heat index values from 102 to 112.