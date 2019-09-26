House Speaker Nancy Pelosi coming to Nebraska

U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi will be in Nebraska next month for Nebraska Democratic Party's annual Morrison Exon Fundraiser. The fundraiser will also celebrate the 100-year anniversary of Women's Right to Vote.

Pelosi will deliver remarks at the dinner, to be held Oct. 26 in Omaha.

“We are honored to host Speaker Pelosi in Omaha. The NDP is working to deliver that blue dot once again by flipping both Congressional seats red-to-blue and sending our Democratic nominee to the White House with an electoral vote," said NDP Chair Jane Kleeb. “Speaker Pelosi's bold leadership and tenacity are unparalleled and vital in this period of chaos and scandal being caused by the Republicans and the Trump administration.”

“It my privilege to speak to all of our great Nebraska Democrats,” Pelosi said. “We are in a fight for the soul of our country. I tell women all across the country to know their power. As the Nebraska Democrats celebrate the 100th anniversary of the passage of the 19th Amendment, there is no better time to show our power. There is no substitute for hard work and the Nebraska Democrats are ready with a plan, leaders and candidates to win. We need to replace Representatives Bacon, Fortenberry and Smith along with Senator Ben Sasse with authentic Democrats who stand up for families rather than give political cover to President Trump.”

The party will also be presenting our annual volunteer, party leader and elected official awards at the event, including three new awards named after Sen. Ben Nelson and the late Anne Boyle and Frank LaMere.

