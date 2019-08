An improperly disposed of cigarette may be to blame for a house fire this afternoon in south Lincoln on Saturday.

Lincoln Fire and Rescue responded to the 8000 block of Hanna Point Place around 3:15 p.m. near 80th and Old Cheney Road. LFR says there was only damage to the outside of the home thanks to a neighbor who was able to put out the flames before LFR got there.

LFR says it's still investigating but preliminary estimates around $10,000 in damages.