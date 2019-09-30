Household hazard waste collection at Lincoln Lancaster County Health Department

Lincoln and Lancaster County residents are encouraged to clean out unwanted chemicals by bringing their household hazardous waste to a collection event 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 12 at Lincoln Lancaster County Health Department 3131 "O" Street, south parking lot.

Accepted items include pesticides, lawn and garden chemicals, household cleaning products, paint thinners, stains, polishes, waxes, turpentine, oil-based paint, pool cleaning chemicals, flea and tick powders, rodent poison, charcoal starter fluids, mixed or old gasoline, break or power steering fluids,and items containing mercury such as CFLs and thermometers. A compete list of accepted items and other collection dates is available at haztogo.com or Lincoln.ne.gov (keyword: haztogo).

Items NOT accepted include latex paint, motor oil, antifreeze fertilizers, gas grill cylinders, medicines and pharmaceutical waste, electrics and batteries. For information on recycling these and other materials check the "Waste Reduction and Recycling Guide" at lincoln.ne.gov (keyword: recycle guide).

The event is free of charge to Lincoln and Lancaster County residents. Donations are accepted at the collection.

The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department also reminds the public that Lincoln's Hazardous Waste Centers accept household hazardous waste by appointment only on several days each month. The service is free to Lincoln and Lancaster County residents, who can schedule appointments by visiting haztogo.com or by calling 402-441-8021. The Center accepts the same household hazardous waste items that are collected at mobile hazardous waste collection events.

The household hazardous waste program is partially funded by the Nebraska Department of Environment and Energy.