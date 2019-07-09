How You Can Help: Kearney Flooding

The Kearney Area Community Foundation sent this press release Tuesday calling for donations to a flood relief fund.

The Kearney Area Community Foundation has a Disaster Relief Fund set up to help those in the Kearney area suffering loss from the recent devastating flooding. To show your support, click the link below to donate to the Disaster Relief Fund. All donations will stay in our area.

We are cooperating with various other nonprofit organizations in the Kearney area (Mid-Nebraska Community Action Partnership, United Way of the Kearney Area, Salvation Army, and the Jubilee Center) to ensure that people affected in our area will be helped. This group has been in place since mid-March continuing to help people after the earlier flooding affected those in other Buffalo County communities.

