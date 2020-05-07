"How many more people have to die," granddaughter of COVID-19 victim shares her family's story

On May 2nd, Tam Mai celebrated his 80th birthday.

Three days later Tam died alone in the hospital from COVID-19.

"My grandpa is a survivor, but unfortunately he didn't survive this," Vy said.

But his story doesn't end there, his grandaughter Vy is making sure of that.

Vy, wanting to find the silver lining in the loss of the man who picked her up from school every day, who teased her about taking selfies and always made sure she did her homework, wrote a letter to Smithfield Foods.

"Hi," she wrote. "Both my aunt and uncle work for you in Crete, Ne. They both tested positive for COVID and passed it onto my grandmother and grandfather who never left the house. My grandfather lost his life last night after fighting for his life for a week."

Vy said Tam got sick last Wednesday. He called her and said he had a sore throat and was having trouble breathing. She and her uncle took him to the emergency room, Tam was admitted and tested for the virus.

Vy never saw him in person again.

"My last memory was seeing him on a ventilator," Vy said. "I don't know how much he could hear me, he couldn't talk to us obviously. I told him 'Grandpa, I graduate next week. You need to be strong, You need to overcome this, but that didn't happen."

He died May 5.

In her letter to Smithfield, she said: "I want you to know he died in the hospital alone, isolated and scared."

Vy told 10/11 News, that's the hardest part of all of this.

"I don't want anyone to suffer the same fate," Vy said. "Nobody should be alone in their last minutes. The fact that he didn't get a last word, that I don't know if anybody was actually in the room with him. That hurts."

Vy said this should be a lesson. To Smithfield Foods, to everyone.

"We are in a weird time where people are so desensitized that they're okay with 3,000 people dying a day," she said. "How many more people have to die for people to realize this is serious."

Vy urged Smithfield Foods, all meat-packing plants to keep their employees safe.

"I want to know what they're doing for these families that are affected," Vy said. "Most people who work there are immigrants, they can't afford not to come in. We should be protecting them and I want to know what they're doing to protect them, and what they're doing for the people who are dying because of this."

Smithfield Foods did reply to her message and said they were sorry for her loss, and they're thinking of her family.

Vy said more needs to be done, and that everyone can play a role.

"I hope they think twice before going out, I hope they put up with wearing a mask, even though nobody wants to wear it. I hope they find love and compassion for each other and for healthcare workers, essential workers who are sacrificing their lives and putting their families at risk in order to help us get resources."

Vy said she hopes her grandpa's legacy lives on. That the man who was a war veteran, a proud and hardworking immigrant, and a family man above all else, isn't forgotten.

"I just hope this raises awareness for him and I really hope everyone extends their love to him," Vy said. "So in his final moments, and while he's watching from heaven, he knows he didn't really die alone."

