Humid summer causes bad fall allergies

In just a few days it will be the official start of fall.

But when it comes to allergies, a lot of people are already feeling the effects.

A local allergist says this year your symptoms may be even worse because of the humid summer we saw.

More than 50 million people a year suffer from allergies.

And if you've noticed yours are particularly bad right now, it’s because things like mold and ragweed counts are extremely high.

This summer was hot and humid and unfortunately for allergy sufferers, those are perfect conditions for a lot of rag weed to grow.

"Ragweed is especially high, and that's triggering a lot of symptoms. The pollen counts have been rated as high,” said Allergist Dr. Kirk Kinberg.

Dr. Kirk Kinberg says high pollen counts mean anyone with any sensitivity is going to see symptoms.

But he says that's only the beginning of what's causing people problems.

"Because of the moisture we've had too, there has been a lot of mold in the air, and so a lot of the molds in addition to the pollen's are kind of driving people crazy,” said Kinberg.

Dr. Kinberg says over the last few weeks he's seen a lot of people who come in thinking they're sick with a cold.

"Their nose is plugged up, they'd been sneezing, they've had a runny nose or their eyes have been itchy,” said Kinberg.

He recommends your typical antihistamines and if that doesn't get the job done, he says most people add a nose spray.

That's something a local pharmacist says is getting more common.

"There are some nasal steroids out there now that are available over the counter instead of by prescription,” said pharmacy manager Monty Scheele.

At Relycare Pharmacy Monty Scheele says recently they hit their peak of people coming in for allergy medications.

But other than taking antihistamines, he says its important to pin-point what you're allergic to.

"Then you can do what you can to stay away from them and avoiding symptoms from occurring in the first place,” said Scheele.

Things you easily do to help with allergies are washing your clothes and hair after being outside and not sleeping with a window open.

Also, Dr. Kinberg says switching allergy medicines shouldn't make a difference, although some people do see relief.