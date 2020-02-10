Hundreds celebrate Lunar New Year festival in Lincoln

Nearly a thousand people from all different cultures in Lincoln celebrated the Lunar New Year Saturday.

The Asian Community Cultural Center put on a multi-cultural celebration at the Lancaster County Event Center. There was traditional food from nine Asian cultures, free health screenings and other health opportunities to ring in the New Year, all led by the beat of drums and cymbals.

Dancers and Performers got a chance to show off cultural traditions. Organizers said these traditions are something they want to share with their community.

We want to share with all the peoples, that's why our event shows a lot of different cultures," said Rebecca Reinhardt, cultural program coordinator at the Lincoln Community and Cultural Center.

People of all ages also got a chance to take the stage and perform. The event went on from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.